EU caught in row with AstraZeneca over vaccine delays | Money Talks
07:06
BizTech
One hundred million people around the world have tested positive for COVID-19, just over a year after the disease was first detected. Pharmaceutical firms developed vaccines for the virus in record time, and these inoculations have become the world's most sought-after commodity. And in the rush to get shots into people's arms, companies are coming under increased pressure to deliver. Paolo Montecillo has more. For more, we spoke to Doctor Alan Maryon-Davis. He's an honorary professor of public health at King's College, and joins us from Salisbury in the UK. #AstraZeneca #Vaccine #EU
January 27, 2021
