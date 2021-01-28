POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Republic and religion: Is Macron’s ‘Islam for France’ working?
26:00
World
Republic and religion: Is Macron’s ‘Islam for France’ working?
Emmanuel Macron wanted Muslim organisations to sign up to a document setting out relations between the State and Islam. But not all have agreed - and the future of the charter is in doubt. This is RT Guests: Nacira Guenif-Souilamas Professor at University of Paris 8 Idriss Sihamedi Founder of Muslim NGO Barakacity Anne-Elisabeth Moutet Political Commentator Roundtable is a discussion program with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it's about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to
January 28, 2021
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?