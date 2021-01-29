What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?

World Share

'Paramedic of the Year' arrested for helping steal Covid-19 vaccines

A Florida man named the 2020 "Paramedic of the Year" was arrested for allegedly playing a role in stealing Covid-19 #vaccine doses. - Also available on TRT World - A 12-year-old Muslim girl in the UK was sent home from school for wearing a skirt that was deemed "too long" and told to come back with a shorter skirt. The school is now threatening Siham Hamud's parents with legal action. 👉http://trt.world/ffjq