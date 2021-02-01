POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Putin Under Pressure
Last year Alexey Navalny was fighting for his life after being poisoned. Today he's fighting for his freedom, and tens of thousands of Russians have his back. Protests have erupted all over the country and Moscow is doing all it can to shut them down. A court has rejected Navalny’s appeal against his detention, but with growing pressure, will the Kremlin be forced to change its mind? Guests Andrei Fedorov Member of President Putin's Advisory Team Oleg Kozlovsky Amnesty International Researcher and Friend of Alexey Navalny Dominik Tarczynski Member of Poland’s Ruling Law and Justice Party
February 1, 2021
