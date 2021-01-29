BizTech Share

Pandemic-hit US economy contracts 3.5% in 2020 | Money Talks

After being battered by the COVID-19 pandemic, the world's largest economy posted a modest recovery in the last three months of 2020. US GDP grew four-percent in the fourth quarter, but that wasn't enough to save the economy from an overall contraction for the year. And with the coronavirus still raging across the country, the Federal Reserve doesn't see a speedy economic recovery any time soon. Mobin Nasir reports. For more on this, Matt Maley joined us from Newton, Massachusetts. He's managing director and equity strategist at Miller Tabak. #USeconomy #Biden #Coronavirus