UK households save as consumer spending dips amid pandemic | Money Talks
BizTech
UK households save as consumer spending dips amid pandemic | Money Talks
UK households built up an average of nearly 10-thousand dollars in savings during 2020. Lockdowns and restrictions have seen Britain's collective nest egg rise above 200 billion dollars. While millions suffered a fall in income, consumer spending fell even harder, meaning many saw their bank balances rise. For some, this change in spending habits and a more frugal way of living is something they want to continue.. Although the UK government is hoping for a consumer spending boom. Oliver Regan has more. UKhouseholds #Saving #Pandemic
January 29, 2021
