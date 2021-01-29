World Share

Biden’s Middle East Policy | Piracy in West Africa

US President Joe Biden faces a very different Middle East from what he left as vice president in 2017. During his campaign, he promised drastic changes in the country’s Middle East policy, and after just a week in office, there are already indications of what direction he wants to take. Meanwhile, pirates have attacked a Turkish cargo ship off the western coast of Africa, kidnapping 15 sailors and killing one. So how dangerous is the Gulf of Guinea and why has it become the new stronghold of piracy? Guests: Mark Meirowitz Professor at State University of New York Dalia Fahmy Middle East Analyst Faruk Dogan Retired Naval Staff Colonel Scott Edwards Researcher at the University of Bristol