Why Are Hindu Nationalists Going After Streaming Services?

India has become a battleground for streaming giants Netflix and Amazon. Over the last few years, both have been investing heavily into reshaping the country’s massive film and television industry. One such show, ‘Tandav’ however has received criticism by the country's ruling Hindu nationalist BJP party for allegedly disrespecting a Hindu god. We break down the fallout. Watch other episodes of 'Double Check’ - Weekly show double-checking various news stories from the week hosted by award-winning Turkish-Australian journalist Omer Kablan 👉 http://trt.world/16zr