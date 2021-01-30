POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Yemenis worry new unity government might fail to bring peace
02:01
World
Yemenis worry new unity government might fail to bring peace
After more than six years of civil war in #Yemen, a power-sharing agreement between the country's internationally recognised leadership and southern separatists has led to the formation of a new unity government. It promises to bring much-needed peace. But repeated attacks on the new administration in Aden have many citizens wondering if it will succeed. - Also available on TRT World - Watch ‘Overlooked’ - Looking at news that deserves more attention and breaking down stories that address science, arts, and culture. 👉http://trt.world/f179
January 30, 2021
