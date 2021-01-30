World Share

Italy halts Saudi and UAE arms sale over human rights violations

#Italy has stopped arms exports to Saudi Arabia and the UAE following warnings by activists and lawmakers over their ongoing use of weapons against civilians in Yemen. - Also available on TRT World - The old global order is being shaken up and Bigger Than Five is here to make sense of it all - with tough questions for those in power and sharp analysis about the people and politics that are changing our world. 👉http://trt.world/13qv