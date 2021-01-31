POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Three sailors arrive in Istanbul after deadly pirate attack
01:28
World
Three sailors arrive in Istanbul after deadly pirate attack
Three crew members from a hijacked Turkish cargo ship have arrived back in Istanbul. Their ship was seized by #pirates off the coast of Nigeria last week. 15 other sailors are still being held. All are believed to be Turkish nationals. - Also available on TRT World - Watch ‘Overlooked’ - Looking at news that deserves more attention and breaking down stories that address science, arts, and culture. 👉http://trt.world/f179
January 31, 2021
