What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?

World Share

Three sailors arrive in Istanbul after deadly pirate attack

Three crew members from a hijacked Turkish cargo ship have arrived back in Istanbul. Their ship was seized by #pirates off the coast of Nigeria last week. 15 other sailors are still being held. All are believed to be Turkish nationals. - Also available on TRT World - Watch ‘Overlooked’ - Looking at news that deserves more attention and breaking down stories that address science, arts, and culture. 👉http://trt.world/f179