It's Me, a Trash Artist
It's Me, a Trash Artist
Million of tons of plastic end up in the sea every year. Sinasi Yelkenci transforms beach trash into stunning masterpieces even though he has no art education. He is working voluntarily non-stop to achieve trash-free seas by collecting garbage from different shores for his art. Yelkenci's primary aim is to draw attention to environmental pollution. #TrashArtist - Also available on TRT World - TRT World’s original digital series feature stories that go beyond just one take. There is no one way to tell a story. We tell yours with passion and authenticity. 👉 http://trt.world/fkw5
January 31, 2021
