White New Yorkers take Covid-19 vaccine instead of Latinos
00:33
World
White New Yorkers travelled to a vaccination site in Washington Heights to receive the Covid19 #vaccine instead of the local Latino community it was supposed to service. White people in the US have been receiving vaccinations at twice the rate of others, despite Black and Latino people having a Covid-19 mortality rate three times higher than white people. - Also available on TRT World - Mom shaves off hair in solidarity with daughter who has cancer 👉http://trt.world/ffry
February 1, 2021
