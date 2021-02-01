POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
What's Fuelling Anti-Lockdown Protests in the Netherlands and Around the World?
Eindhoven’s mayor says he fears a Dutch civil war if violent anti-lockdown protests in his city continue. Police in the Netherlands say rioters protesting coronavirus restrictions are a mix of anti-government fringe groups and bored hooligans. And Prime Minister Mark Rutte scoffed at the idea that any of the protests are really about a loss of personal freedom. The Netherlands isn't the only country to see angry citizens on its streets. Governments are facing a backlash as public safety measures clash with civil liberties. Are these legitimate expressions of frustration or are other factors fuelling the violence? Plus we look at a report from Oxfam detailing how the pandemic is exacerbating inequality around the world. Guests: Jeroen van Wijngaarden Dutch MP with the governing People's Party for Freedom and Democracy Israel Butler Head of Advocacy for the Civil Liberties Union in Europe Andre Walker Political Commentator Max Lawson Head of Advocacy and Public Policy at Oxfam International
February 1, 2021
