What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?

In Conversation with Ekin Bernay

Covid-19 is stressing people out. But performance artist Ekin Bernay believes she can make you feel better, by exploring stillness, movement, and breath. Ekin Bernay, Performance Artist 00:35 Courtesy: Ekin Bernay, Resilient Responses, Tate Modern, Terra Foundation, curated by Annie Bicknell and Ese Onojeuro; images by Guillaume Valli. Ekin Bernay is represented by Performistanbul. #EkinBernay #Artist #PerformanceArt