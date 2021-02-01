POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
South Africa receives a million AstraZeneca doses from India | Money Talks
02:06
BizTech
South Africa receives a million AstraZeneca doses from India | Money Talks
The first 1-million COVID-19 vaccine doses have arrived in South Africa. The AstraZeneca shots will be given to frontline healthcare workers. South Africa has recorded the most coronavirus infections and deaths on the African continent, with more than 1.4-million cases and over 44-thousand deaths. And it's also contending with a more virulent strain of the virus. South Africa's Health Department says it plans to start rolling out the vaccine next Monday. Ntshepeng Motema has more from Johannesburg. #AstraZeneca #SouthAfrica #Coronavirus
February 1, 2021
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?