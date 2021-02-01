BizTech Share

South Africa receives a million AstraZeneca doses from India | Money Talks

The first 1-million COVID-19 vaccine doses have arrived in South Africa. The AstraZeneca shots will be given to frontline healthcare workers. South Africa has recorded the most coronavirus infections and deaths on the African continent, with more than 1.4-million cases and over 44-thousand deaths. And it's also contending with a more virulent strain of the virus. South Africa's Health Department says it plans to start rolling out the vaccine next Monday. Ntshepeng Motema has more from Johannesburg. #AstraZeneca #SouthAfrica #Coronavirus