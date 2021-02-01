BizTech Share

Reddit group pushes price of metal to eight-year high | Money Talks

Reddit's now-infamous investor class has found a shiny new toy - silver. Prices have risen to multi-year highs as investors flocked to the precious metal as part of their ongoing campaign to stick it to Wall Street - and make some money along the way. Paolo Montecillo has the latest on the saga that could just be getting started. For more on this, we spoke to Ted Seifried in Chicago. He's vice president and chief market strategist at Zaner Ag Hedge. #Reddit #PreciousMetals #WallStreet