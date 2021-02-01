POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Reddit group pushes price of metal to eight-year high | Money Talks
07:08
BizTech
Reddit group pushes price of metal to eight-year high | Money Talks
Reddit's now-infamous investor class has found a shiny new toy - silver. Prices have risen to multi-year highs as investors flocked to the precious metal as part of their ongoing campaign to stick it to Wall Street - and make some money along the way. Paolo Montecillo has the latest on the saga that could just be getting started. For more on this, we spoke to Ted Seifried in Chicago. He's vice president and chief market strategist at Zaner Ag Hedge. #Reddit #PreciousMetals #WallStreet
February 1, 2021
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?