POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Economists, ecologists team up to put a price tag on nature | Money Talks
01:33
BizTech
Economists, ecologists team up to put a price tag on nature | Money Talks
How much is the Earth worth? What's the monetary value of a rainforest, or a whale? These are more than hypothetical questions. The climate crisis and its financial impacts were major topics at last week's virtual World Economic Forum. And ecologists and economists are increasingly working together to illustrate just how important - and valuable - the global environment is. So how do you put a price on our planet? Melinda Nucifora finds out. #Ecologists #Nature #Economists
February 1, 2021
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?