India's government piles on debt as it spends on economic revival | Money Talks

Months of lockdown and millions of cases of COVID-19 jolted India's economy last year, shrinking it by 7-percent. But infection rates are falling and inoculations have begun. The Modi government has unveiled an annual budget worth almost half- a- trillion dollars to help the economy out of recession.. And it could also calm famers who've been protesting contoversial new agricultural laws. Mobin Nasir reports. Sunil Poshakwale joined us from Birmingham. He's a professor of international finance at Cranfield School of Management. #India #Farmers #Modi
February 1, 2021
