02:51
World
US to set up task force for migrant children separated at border
US President Joe Biden is expected to announce a new task force this week to reunite children and parents who were separated as they tried to cross in the US from #Mexico. The policy of family separation implemented by the Trump administration was widely criticized, and its reversal is one of a wide ranging set of immigration reforms being introduced by the new president, some of which have already taken effect. - Also available on TRT World - The largest mafia trial in Italy in 30 years has begun. Here’s a look at the most powerful mafia group in the world 👉http://trt.world/ffrk
February 2, 2021
