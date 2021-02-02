POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
AstraZeneca says cannot deliver 100M doses to EU by March
07:01
World
AstraZeneca says cannot deliver 100M doses to EU by March
The European Commission has requested inspecting the UK based pharmaceutical giant AstraZeneca’s Belgian plant. The Commission says it wants transparency over the production of and shipment of coronavirus vaccine doses out of the premises. This after AstraZeneca said it cannot meet a previous agreement to supply 100 million doses to the bloc. We speak to virologist and professor of molecular oncology at the University of Warwick Lawrence Young. #AstraZeneca #vaccinesrow #EU
February 2, 2021
