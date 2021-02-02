World Share

Republican Calculus | Inside America with Ghida Fakhry

Do Senate Republicans risk losing their seats in Congress if they vote to convict Trump? Inside America host Ghida Fakhry gives us her take in this week’s In Short. Watch the full programme here: https://youtu.be/7fuQqjz-6Zw Watch other episodes of Inside America ➡ Weekly in-depth interviews with American opinion and policy-makers exploring the issues shaping US politics. 👉http://trt.world/f12h 👉@_InsideAmerica 👉@Ghida_Fakhry 👉@Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/3d0LYLy