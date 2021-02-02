POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Zoo animals in Gaza suffer under Israel's blockade
04:24
World
Zoo animals in Gaza are struggling to survive under the Israeli blockade. While authorities are trying to transfer the animals to other zoos in the region, one Palestinian man has offered help two malnourished lion cubs. #Gaza #animals #IsraeliBlockade - Also available on TRT World - Saudi Arabia and Qatar are moving towards ending their dispute, but will it be another point of divergence between Saudi and the UAE? 👉http://trt.world/ffjp
February 2, 2021
