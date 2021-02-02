World Share

COVID-19 in Europe: Lockdown protests

Riots in Dutch cities, ostensibly because of coronavirus restrictions. But are they really an opportunity for extremists to push their own agendas - most notably the far-right? Guests: Koen Vossen Lecturer at the University of Nijmegen Anno Bunnik Political analyst Marc Esteve Del Valle Assistant Professor in Media Studies Roundtable is a discussion programme with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it’s about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT World.