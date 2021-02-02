POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Eurozone economy shrinks 0.7% in fourth quarter of 2020 | Money Talks
04:40
BizTech
Eurozone economy shrinks 0.7% in fourth quarter of 2020 | Money Talks
The eurozone economy shrank almost 7-percent last year after it suffered a contraction in the final months of 2020.. putting it on the verge of a double-dip recession. The latest numbers from Eurostat are putting more pressure on the European Union to improve its roll-out of coronavirus vaccines, which has be criticised for being slow and uneven. But with jabs in short supply, the prospect of a quick economic recovery remains uncertain. Paolo Montecillo reports. For more, we spoke to Carsten Brzeski, head of macro research and chief Eurozone economist at ING. #EurozoneEconomy #Coronavirus #Vaccine
February 2, 2021
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?