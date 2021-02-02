POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Some of the 22,000 human remains stored in Harvard might be slaves
World
Some of the 22,000 human remains stored in Harvard might be slaves
Some of the 22,000 human remains stored at #Harvard University might actually have been slaves according to research showing that at least 15 people were of African descent and alive when slavery was legal in the US. A follow up investigation has been launched to determine whether the remains can be repatriated. - Also available on TRT World - Argentina is looking to follow Myanmar and Nigeria, and add Pakistan’s JF-17 Thunder to its air force. Has Pakistan finally cracked the fighter jet code that has long eluded other developing countries? Here is the JF-17 Thunder decoded 👉http://trt.world/ffjm
February 2, 2021
