What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?

US may reimpose sanctions on Myanmar after military coup | Money Talks

The US has threatened to reimpose sanctions on Myanmar following a military coup. Washington has called for a concerted international response to pressure the generals into relinquishing power. Monday's takeover saw de facto leader Aung San Suu Kyi and hundreds of other government officials detained. Natasha Hussain reports. For more on this, Vasuki Shastry joined us from Dubai. He's an associate fellow of the Asia-Pacific Programme at Chatham House. #Myanmar #Sanctions #MilitaryCoup