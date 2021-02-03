POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Female Syrian nurses break convention to join White Helmets
Female Syrian nurses break convention to join White Helmets
Social constraints in Syria can mean it's often difficult for women to access urgent medical treatment, especially during the country's decade-long civil war. The health system there has largely collapsed and most communities rely on the #WhiteHelmets volunteer service for help during bombings and attacks. Melinda Nucifora traveled to Idlib to meet the women who have refused to let gender #stereotypes stop them from joining the team. - Also available on TRT World - A 12-year-old Muslim girl in the UK was sent home from school for wearing a skirt that was deemed "too long" and told to come back with a shorter skirt. The school is now threatening Siham Hamud's parents with legal action. 👉http://trt.world/ffjq
February 3, 2021
