Over 1,000 detained after Moscow court sentenced Navalny

Russian police have arrested more than 1,400 people who gathered in Moscow, outside a court, which sentenced the opposition leader Alexey Navalny to almost three years in prison. The Kremlin has defended riot police who used force against the demonstrators, saying the officers had to stamp out illegal protests. We speak to the Director of the Eurasia Democracy Initiative Peter Zalmayev. #Russia #AlexeiNavalny #prison