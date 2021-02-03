World Share

Oxford: AstraZeneca 76% effective at preventing infection

The Russian Sputnik V vaccine has been found to give 92% protection against Covid-19 while one dose of the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine provides sustained protection against Covid for at least three months and cuts transmission of the virus by two-thirds, according to research that appears to support the UK’s decision to delay booster shots. Virologist and a Professor of Molecular Oncology at the University of Warwick Lawrence Young explains. #AstraZeneca #COVID19 #SputnikV