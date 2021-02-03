World Share

All-white panel on German TV downplays racism

German broadcaster WDR and various TV personalities have apologised after they downplayed #racism while participating in an all-white panel on a talk show. - Also available on TRT World - A 12-year-old Muslim girl in the UK was sent home from school for wearing a skirt that was deemed "too long" and told to come back with a shorter skirt. The school is now threatening Siham Hamud's parents with legal action. 👉http://trt.world/ffjq