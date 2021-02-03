World Share

Hundreds in Thailand face prison for insulting monarchy

Law in Thailand jail people for insulting the royal family. However, a rap group is breaking cultural barriers with edgy lyrics amid growing anti-royalist sentiment in the country. #monarchy - Also available on TRT World - Argentina is looking to follow Myanmar and Nigeria, and add Pakistan’s JF-17 Thunder to its air force. Has Pakistan finally cracked the fighter jet code that has long eluded other developing countries? Here is the JF-17 Thunder decoded 👉http://trt.world/ffjm