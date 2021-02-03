POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Cancer patient cycles through Turkey in journey to China
06:25
World
Cancer patient cycles through Turkey in journey to China
A British cancer patient has made to Turkey in his remarkable bid to cycle all the way to China from the UK. Luke Grenfell Shaw set off from Bristol earlier last year but as the COVID-19 outbreak rapidly spread across the world, he had to pause his expedition for several months. Now the 26 years is back on the road riding a bike with other cancer patients and is planning to raise nearly half a million dollars for several charities. We speak to Luke Grenfell-Shaw in Ankara. #Cancerpatient #LukeGrenfellShaw #Cycling
February 3, 2021
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?