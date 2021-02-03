POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Aung San Suu Kyi charged with acquiring illegal equipment
02:24
World
Myanmar military rulers have filed charges against the detained leader Aung San Suu Kyi following Monday's military coup. They include the obscure crime of illegally importing walkie-talkies, which were used by her bodyguards. Laila Humairah reports. #MyanmarCoup
February 3, 2021
