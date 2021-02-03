UK's top 100 companies fail to meet government diversity goals | Money Talks

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
There are no Black people in leadership roles at Britain’s top companies. That's according to a study by recruitment and diversity consultancy, Green Park. The research highlights the failure by some of the UK’s biggest firms to prioritise diversity. The Green Park study has found – that for the first time in six years – there are no Black CEOs, CFOs or chairpersons in companies listed on the FTSE 100. Just 10 of the nearly 300 leaders who occupy the top three roles at firms on the index are from ethnic minority backgrounds. #FTSE100 #BlackRepresentation #Diversity
February 3, 2021
