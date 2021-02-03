POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
French firm develops artificial heart to regulate blood flow | Money Talks
BizTech
French firm develops artificial heart to regulate blood flow | Money Talks
Heart disease is one of the leading causes of death worldwide. Around 20 million people suffer from heart failure, with less than half surviving more than five years after diagnosis. Waiting lines for transplants have grown longer and more desperate. But now, one French company has been approved to sell a device that offers a critical lifeline. Miranda Lin tells us more. #Medicine #ArtificialHeart #Bloodflow
February 3, 2021
