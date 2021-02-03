POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Former EU central bank boss tasked with leading Italy's government | Money Talks
BizTech
Former European Central Bank president Mario Draghi is confident he can lead Italy out of economic despair. President Sergio Matarrella has asked him to form a technocratic government. As prime minister, Draghi will step-in at a time when political instability and the coronavirus pandemic are worsening economic conditions in one of Europe's most indebted countries. Mobin Nasir reports. For more on this, Emanuele Bracco joined us live from Milan. He's associate professor of economics at the University of Verona and a senior lecturer at Lancaster University. #EUcentralbank #Italy #MarioDraghi
February 3, 2021
