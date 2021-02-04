POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Former Ugandan rebel leader Dominic Ongwen convicted for war crimes, crimes against humanity
04:16
World
One of Uganda's most infamous warlords has been found guilty of war crimes and crimes against humanity, 16 years after the International Criminal Court issued an arrest warrant for him. Dominic Ongwen was one of the top five commanders of the Lords Resistance Army, a rebel group that was founded in Uganda, but which operated in a number of African countries. International human rights lawyer Toby Cadman weighs in. #Uganda #DominicOngwen #warcrimes
February 4, 2021
