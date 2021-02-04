POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Lawmakers to vote whether to remove Greene from committees
04:32
World
Lawmakers to vote whether to remove Greene from committees
The US House of Representatives will vote on Thursday to decide if Republican Marjorie Taylor Greene should be removed from several important Congressional committees. Critics view Greene as an extremist with a track record of repeating bizarre conspiracy theories. Professor of international politics at Birmingham University Scott Lucas weighs in. #MarjorieTaylorGreene #USA #racistposts
February 4, 2021
