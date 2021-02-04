POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
MSF: Many African countries yet to vaccinate health workers
MSF: Many African countries yet to vaccinate health workers
A highly infectious new strain of COVID-19 has broken out In southern Africa. Health workers are finding it increasingly difficult to handle the rising numbers, and there is little hope the vaccine will be rolled out in time. Medical organization Doctors without Borders is calling for an equitable distribution of COVID-19 vaccines in underdeveloped countries like eSwatini, Malawi and Mozambique. So far, they have not received a single dose to protect the most at-risk people, and that includes frontline healthcare workers. Head of Doctors without Borders mission in Mozambique Natalia Tamayo Antabak has more. #coronavirus #Mozambique #Healthworkers
February 4, 2021
