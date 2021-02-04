POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
GameStop battle explained
26:00
World
GameStop battle explained
Has populism come for capitalism? Last week a band of retail investors clubbed together on Reddit to turn the screw on Wall Street with spectacular results The Gamestop saga is one of the most fascinating business stories in years and the so-called 'Reddit Army' isn't through, they've targeted other shares and even commodities. So what's the motivation? Are they a serious force to be reckoned with? And is this really the David and Goliath tale we're lead to believe? We break it down with former SEC lawyer Jacob Frenkel, finance blogger Frances Coppola and proud Gamestop holder Christopher Wehkamp.
February 4, 2021
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?