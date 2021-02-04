Mesut Ozil: the man, the playmaker, the controversy I Spolitix I E2

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Football star Mesut Ozil has finally returned to his ancestral home with promises of bringing Fenerbahce silverware. At 32, his journey has been one full of titles, shine, politics and drama, making him a sort of football enigma, one that is often misunderstood. In this episode of Spolitix, we take a look at Mesut Ozil's career on and off the pitch. #MesutOzil #Fenerbahce #Arsenal - Also available on TRT World - TRT Deutsch speaks exclusively with Mesut Ozil 👉http://trt.world/f5wp
February 4, 2021
