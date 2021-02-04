POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
ICC finds Ongwen guilty on 61 counts of 70 charges
01:57
World
ICC finds Ongwen guilty on 61 counts of 70 charges
Judges at the International Criminal Court have convicted former Lord's Resistance Army commander - Dominic #Ongwen - of 61 counts of crimes against humanity. The one-time child soldier is the first person to be held accountable for the LRA's crimes in northern Uganda. Jack Parrock reports. - Also available on TRT World - The largest mafia trial in Italy in 30 years has begun. Here’s a look at the most powerful mafia group in the world 👉http://trt.world/ffrk
February 4, 2021
