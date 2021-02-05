POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Robots will displace over 800 million jobs - report
#Robots are on the rise. Advances in automation, machine learning and artificial intelligence mean millions of robots are already being used in all sorts of industries. In the near future, the use of artificial beings to do human work will have even greater implications for employment. In 2015, the Financial Times Business Book of the Year warned that jobs in fields like health, education, finance, technology, in fact all jobs which have some level of routine are likely to eventually be automated. Faisal Mohammad reports. - Also available on TRT World - Why Are Millions Deleting WhatsApp? 👉http://trt.world/ffj8
February 5, 2021
