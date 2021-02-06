Netherlands to use breath tests with result in one minute

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
The Netherlands has approved a rapid breath test which can detect coronavirus within one minute. And Indonesia is using a similar test at its train stations. Sarah Morice has the story. #Covid19Test - Also available on TRT World - Azerbaijan’s use of Turkish drones gave it a decisive edge and victory over Armenia in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict in 2020. Here’s a look at why the world is now taking notice of Turkish drone and defence technology 👉http://trt.world/ffj2
February 6, 2021
