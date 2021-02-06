POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Afro-Libyans revive ancient custom
Libya has been in the midst of a civil war for the past ten years but it is slowly on a path to peace, with the warring parties coming together to form a government. And that fragile peace in a restless Libya, is bringing back a long-lost artform for Black Libyans, whose town was once one of the most violent places in the decade-long war. Adama Munu explains. #AfroLibyans #BlackCulture #AfricanDiaspora - Also available on TRT World - Saudi Arabia is scrubbing passages from its textbooks that have been deemed "anti-Semitic" and "misogynistic." But here's what many people think of the Kingdom's attempt at cleaning up its image 👉http://trt.world/ffr9
February 6, 2021
