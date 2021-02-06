World Share

Afro-Libyans revive ancient custom

Libya has been in the midst of a civil war for the past ten years but it is slowly on a path to peace, with the warring parties coming together to form a government. And that fragile peace in a restless Libya, is bringing back a long-lost artform for Black Libyans, whose town was once one of the most violent places in the decade-long war. Adama Munu explains.