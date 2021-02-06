POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Tackling Racism in Football
Tackling Racism in Football
Prominent Premier League players have endured years of online racial abuse, provoking condemnations from across the game. The FA, the UK government, social media platforms and the police are working together to stamp out racism in the sport. We look at the history of racism in football and see what is being done to counter the abuse players of mostly African, Asian and Muslim descent have received. Watch other episodes of 'Double Check’ - Weekly show double-checking various news stories from the week hosted by award-winning Turkish-Australian journalist Omer Kablan 👉 http://trt.world/16zr​
February 6, 2021
