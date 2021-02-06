POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Why Is the Central African Republic Trapped in a Cycle of Violence?
05:14
World
Why Is the Central African Republic Trapped in a Cycle of Violence?
There has been an upsurge in violence in the Central African Republic (CAR) over the past month after President Faustin-Archange Touadera was re-elected to a second term. Also complicating matters, foreign troops and paramilitary forces are in the country, providing both training and security. The country’s vast mineral wealth is also making it a lucrative target. Will the CAR be able to get out of this impasse? Watch other episodes of 'Double Check’ - Weekly show double-checking various news stories from the week hosted by award-winning Turkish-Australian journalist Omer Kablan 👉 http://trt.world/16zr​
February 6, 2021
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?