World Share

Why Are China and the UK Feuding Over Passports?

China says it will no longer recognise the British National Overseas passport as a valid travel document for residents from Hong Kong. The move comes on the heels of a new visa scheme offered by the UK, that will allow millions of Hong Kong residents a route to residency and eventual citizenship. The UK also raised the stakes in its feud with Beijing by cancelling the license of Chinese state broadcaster, CGTN. Are tensions set to worsen? Watch other episodes of 'Double Check’ - Weekly show double-checking various news stories from the week hosted by award-winning Turkish-Australian journalist Omer Kablan 👉 http://trt.world/16zr​