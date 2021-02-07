World Share

Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes set for Super Bowl classic

The 43-year-old grizzled vet with a half-dozen Super Bowl rings versus the heir to the throne, the half-a-billion-dollar man, the new face of the NFL. Tom Brady versus Patrick Mahomes. The annual battle for American football supremacy is the most-watched sporting event of the year. But as Aadel Haleem explains, the pandemic means the Super Bowl will be very different both on and off the field.